Porvoo Communion Statement on Greenland

Statement from the Co–Chairs of the Porvoo Contact Group, the Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson and the Bishop of Tampere, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, The Rt Revd Dr Matti Repo.

As leaders within the Porvoo Communion of Anglican and Lutheran Churches in Europe, we express our urgent and grave concern regarding the recent statements of the United States administration in relation to Greenland.

Our communion includes the Church of Greenland and we feel compelled by our bonds of shared faith, hope and love to support our sisters and brothers, through our prayerful communion in Christ Jesus, in the power of the Spirit.

We affirm the recent statement of our sister in faith, Bishop Paneeraq Siegstad Munk of Greenland:

“People are clearly worried. This is a question of human rights, dignity, and respecting international laws and treaties. We are a small people, but we are not invisible. Our future is not something to be decided over our heads. We have language, culture, ancestors, children, and a future tied to this place. We are people, not property. Greenland is not land to be bought. It is our home and it is not for sale. We must cooperate across national borders, work together and stand up for our rights. And we shall talk to each other in a respectful tone.”

In solidarity with Bishop Paneeraq and the people she serves, we affirm the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future.

Furthermore, we affirm the principles of the United Nations Charter which enshrine the equality of all members, the territorial integrity and political independence of states, the restraint of dominance, coercion and force, and the obligation to settle disputes through peaceful dialogue.

Finally, we emphasise the insights of the Christian faith which we share. In the very first chapter of the Bible, the creation narrative speaks of human beings made “in the image and likeness of God” (Genesis 1:26–28) and thus given a fundamental, inalienable dignity which is shared by all human beings without exception. As members of Christ’s body, the Church, we believe that we are bound by the Holy Spirit in a communion of faith, hope and love (1 Corinthians 13:13), called to “rejoice with those who rejoice”, to “weep with those who weep”, and to “live in harmony with one another … peaceably with all” (Romans 12:14–21).

This is the noble vocation to which Christ calls his Church and so likewise we urge those in positions of great trust in our world to wield their authority for good, for the well–being of all and for the building up of peace, justice and compassion among all people.

As a communion of churches spanning Christian traditions, our public voice and our acts of solidarity are rooted in prayer, and a vision of the kingdom of God which is righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit (Romans 14:17). We make this statement in the name of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace.

The Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson Archbishop of Dublin, Church of Ireland



The Rt Revd Dr Matti Repo Bishop of Tampere, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland



Archbishop Jackson and Bishop Repo are Co–Chairs of the Porvoo Contact Group